Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Celtic will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Benfica vs Celtic is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Benfica host Celtic at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League, with two clubs travelling very different roads into this fixture.

Marco Silva's side have been in commanding domestic form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Silva has made clear, though, that he regards Celtic as a serious European proposition and has urged his squad not to underestimate the Scottish champions.

Celtic arrive under Martin O'Neill having steadied themselves with a 2-0 win over Motherwell in their most recent outing. That result followed a bruising run that included three consecutive defeats, a sequence that had briefly prompted questions about O'Neill's future before he reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

The Europa League standings underline the scale of the challenge facing Celtic. Benfica sit in the upper reaches of the table while Celtic are positioned deep in the lower half, making this a fixture where the away side need a result to keep their European campaign alive.

Gianluca Prestianni, Benfica's 20-year-old winger, has been a figure of considerable attention in recent weeks following his involvement in an altercation with Vinicius Junior earlier in the season. Jose Mourinho, who managed Benfica before Silva's arrival, publicly defended his handling of that controversy. Prestianni also made headlines after embracing Lionel Messi during Argentina's farewell match for the veteran at the Monumental.

With Benfica's home support behind them and Celtic looking to arrest a difficult run in European competition, the Estadio da Luz promises a charged atmosphere.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Benfica are managed by Marco Silva, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and the squad list will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Benfica head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes, and they also recorded a 4-0 away victory at Moreirense during that run. In Europe, they beat AC Milan 2-0. Across the five matches, Benfica scored 10 goals and conceded four.

Celtic have taken two wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, but that followed three consecutive defeats: a 1-3 loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League, a 3-0 League Cup defeat to Rangers, and a 1-0 Premiership loss to Rangers. Celtic won 1-0 at St. Johnstone in the earliest of the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2012, when Benfica beat Celtic 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, Benfica have won three and Celtic two, with one draw. Benfica have scored seven goals across those encounters and Celtic four.

Standings

In the Europa League, Benfica's position in the upper half of the table places them among the sides pushing for a direct route into the knockout rounds, while Celtic's standing deep in the lower reaches means they are fighting to remain in contention for any European progression.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: