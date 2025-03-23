How to watch today's Belgium vs Ukraine Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A Qualification match between Belgium and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium face an uphill battle as they attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Ukraine in Sunday's UEFA Nations League second leg, with a place in the competition's top tier on the line.

Rudi Garcia's tenure got off to a nightmare start as the Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat in Spain on Thursday, extending their losing streak to four matches—a worrying trend as they fight to remain in League A.

In contrast, Ukraine's victory stretched their unbeaten run to five games and marked back-to-back wins. However, their away record remains a slight concern, with Serhiy Rebrov's side managing just one road victory in their League B campaign.

How to watch Belgium vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Ukraine will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi.

Belgium vs Ukraine kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A Qualification - UEFA Nations League A Qualification Cegeka Arena

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Ukraine will be played at Cegeka Arena in Genk, Belgium.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET/12:45 pm PT on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Belgium team news

Thibaut Courtois, lured back from international exile by Rudi Garcia, made his first appearance for Belgium since June 2023 in the first leg and will retain his spot in goal. Defensive changes could be on the cards after a shaky second-half display, with Wout Faes and Ameen Al-Dakhil pushing for starting roles. Youri Tielemans should continue to anchor the midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku remain the main attacking threats.

Ukraine team news

For Ukraine, head coach Serhiy Rebrov must decide whether to stick with the same lineup or reward his impactful substitutes with a starting role. Roman Yaremchuk led the line in the first leg, but Vladyslav Vanat staked his claim with a goal off the bench, while Artem Dovbyk hopes to recover from illness in time to feature.

At the other end, Andriy Lunin is expected to keep his place between the posts despite Anatoliy Trubin providing strong competition for the No. 1 spot.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BEL Last 2 matches UKR 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Ukraine 3 - 1 Belgium

Ukraine 0 - 0 Belgium 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

