How to Watch 2025 Beanpot Championship: Live Stream College Hockey, TV Channel

The historic Battle of Comm Ave reaches its pinnacle tonight as No. 1 Boston College faces No. 8 Boston University in the 72nd Beanpot Championship at TD Garden in Boston.

Game Details

Date Monday, February 10, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, MA TV Channel NESN, ESPN+, TSN 3/5 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Overview

Boston College enters the championship game riding a nine-game winning streak with a 21-4-1 overall record. The Eagles dominated their semifinal matchup, defeating Northeastern 8-2 to reach their first Beanpot Championship since 2019. BC swept the recent regular season series against BU with 6-2 and 2-0 victories.

Championship Stakes

This matchup features added intrigue as nine players – six from BC and three from BU -- were teammates on the gold medal-winning Team USA at January's IIHF World Junior Championship. The Terriers seek their 32nd Beanpot title, having last won in 2022, while BC aims to end their championship drought dating back to 2016.

Players to Watch

BC's Ryan Leonard leads the nation in goals per game (0.83) and recently recorded a hat trick against BU in their regular season matchup. BC goaltender Jacob Fowler has been dominant with six shutouts this season, including one against the Terriers.

The winner of tonight's game will not only claim Boston's most prestigious hockey trophy but also strengthen their position for the upcoming NCAA tournament, where both teams are currently ranked in the national top 10.

