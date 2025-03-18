How to watch today's Bayern Munich Women vs Lyon Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the FC Bayern Campus on Tuesday.

Both these teams are in excellent recent form. Bayern have won seven games in a row whereas Lyon are on a five-game winning run, following their 8-1 win in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Lyon kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Final Stage FC Bayern Campus

The match will be played at the FC Bayern Campus on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be without Tainara, Katharina Naschenweng, Lena Oberdorf, and Georgia Stanway, who are all sidelined due to injury.

Despite these absences, Pernille Harder remains a key attacking force, having netted 17 goals in 28 matches across all competitions this season.

Lyon team news

For Lyon, head coach Joe Montemurro is expected to rotate his squad after making adjustments for their emphatic 8-1 victory over Reims on Friday. His decision should be made easier by the fact that there are no fresh injuries in the camp.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links