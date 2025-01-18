+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Allianz Arena
GOAL

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBayern MunichBayern Munich vs WolfsburgWolfsburg

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern will be confident of picking up what will be their fifth consecutive win when they host seventh-placed Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The league leaders have a four-point lead at the top of the table after 17 rounds. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 5-1 rout of Hoffenheim.

Wolfsburg have also won their last two games. Their last outing was a 5-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach but taking on Bayern at their fortress is a different challenge altogether.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-2-1

Home team crestWOB
1
M. Neuer
2
D. Upamecano
3
M. Kim
27
K. Laimer
19
A. Davies
11
K. Coman
8
L. Goretzka
17
M. Olise
42
J. Musiala
6
J. Kimmich
9
H. Kane
1
K. Grabara
4
K. Koulierakis
18
D. Vavro
2
K. Fischer
21
J. Maehle
11
T. Tomas
31
Y. Gerhardt
9
M. Amoura
27
M. Arnold
24
B. Dardai
23
J. Wind

4-3-2-1

WOBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ralph Hasenhuettl

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich team news

No fresh injuries have been reported at the Bayern camp ahead of their weekend's clash against Wolfsburg.

The hosts will be without Joao Palhinha, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann, Daniel Peretz and Sacha Boey.

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg continue to deal with the the absence of goalkeeper Niklas Klinger, defenders Sebastiaan Bornauw and Rogerio.

Aster Vranckx will be absent from the midfield as well, and the visitors will have to pick the best from the rest to face Bayern.

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WOB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCB

Last 5 matches

WOB

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

