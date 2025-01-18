How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern will be confident of picking up what will be their fifth consecutive win when they host seventh-placed Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The league leaders have a four-point lead at the top of the table after 17 rounds. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 5-1 rout of Hoffenheim.

Wolfsburg have also won their last two games. Their last outing was a 5-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach but taking on Bayern at their fortress is a different challenge altogether.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

No fresh injuries have been reported at the Bayern camp ahead of their weekend's clash against Wolfsburg.

The hosts will be without Joao Palhinha, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann, Daniel Peretz and Sacha Boey.

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg continue to deal with the the absence of goalkeeper Niklas Klinger, defenders Sebastiaan Bornauw and Rogerio.

Aster Vranckx will be absent from the midfield as well, and the visitors will have to pick the best from the rest to face Bayern.

