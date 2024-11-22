How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Bayern are unbeaten in the league after 10 rounds and have a five-point lead over second-placed RB Lepzig.

Augsburg have won only twice in their last five fixtures and are 13th in the standings. It will be an uphill task for them to take on the favourites.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Portugal international João Palhinha is sidelined after sustaining a groin injury while on national duty.

Bayern will also be without summer signing Hiroki Ito and crucial defensive midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who are both nursing injuries.

Augsburg team news

Augsburg have their own injury challenges, with Finnish attacker Fredrik Jensen unavailable due to a groin problem.

Tim Breithaupt is out with an ankle injury, while Reece Oxford remains in recovery from long COVID.

