How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart DFL Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bayer Leverkusen will take on VfB Stuttgart in the Super Cup at the BayArena on Saturday.

The Bundesliga champions will be looking forward to kickstarting their 2024-25 season with a win in the Super Cup. They will be supremely confident against Stuttgart, a team they are unbeaten against in their last five fixtures.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm EST Venue: BayArena

The match will be played at the BayArena on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen successfully fended off reported interest to add key players Jonathan Tah, Álex Grimaldo, Jeremie Frimpong, and Florian Wirtz during the summer transfer window.

They have also added valuable reinforcements, including defender Jeanuël Belocian and midfielder Aleix García.

The team has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Super Cup game against Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hrádecký, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié, Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo, Wirtz, Adli, Boniface.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hrádecký, Kovar, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Kossounou, Hincapié, Tah, Arthur, Belocian, Natali, Fofana, Hawighorst Midfielders: Xhaka, Frimpong, Palacios, Grimaldo, García, Andrich, Tella, Puerta, Aourir, Onyeka, Marsenic Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Adli, Schick, Hložek, Hofmann, Terrier

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart lost captain Waldemar Anton and their 28-goal top scorer Serhou Guirassy to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, along with key defender Hiroki Ito to Bayern Munich.

However, they have managed to secure deals for Alex Nübel and Deniz Undav. The German striker, who scored 18 goals in his debut Bundesliga season, could be paired with summer signing Ermedin Demirović at the BayArena.

Stuttgart predicted XI: Nübel, Stenzel, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt, Silas, Karazor, Stiller, Führich, Demirović, Undav.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bredlow, Drljača, Nübel, Seimen Defenders: Hendriks, Vagnoman, Mittelstädt, Krätzig, Stenzel, Stergiou, Zagadou, Chabot, Rouault, Chase Midfielders: Keitel, Stiller, Millot, Karazor, Führich, Nartey, Beyaz, Rieder Forwards: Demirović, Jeong, Woltemade, Katompa Mvumpa, Diehl, Leweling, Faghir, Kastanaras, Pfeiffer, Undav, Raimund, Sankoh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/04/24 Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 2 Stuttgart Bundesliga 07/02/24 Bayer Leverkusen 3 - 2 Stuttgart DFB Pokal 10/12/23 Stuttgart 1 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 14/05/23 Stuttgart 1 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 12/11/22 Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Stuttgart Bundesliga

