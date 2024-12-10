How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan are set to clash at the BayArena in a Champions League group-stage showdown on Tuesday.

Xabi Alonso’s side has been making strides in the Bundesliga, narrowing the gap on Bayern Munich and solidifying their position in the Champions League’s top eight after an emphatic 5-0 triumph over Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan come into this encounter in stellar form, boasting an impressive 13-match unbeaten run. The Nerazzurri currently occupy third place in Serie A and remain undefeated in this season’s Champions League, having yet to concede a single goal in the competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League game between Bayer Leverkusen and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter kick-off time

The Champions League game between Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm ET on Tuesday, December 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen will have to cope without several key attacking players for this UCL clash against the reigning Serie A champions. Amine Adli, Victor Boniface, Jonas Hofmann, and Patrik Schick are sidelined with injuries.

Despite these absences, Xabi Alonso's squad has displayed exceptional offensive prowess, netting an impressive 52 goals across 22 matches this season. Leading the charge is the 21-year-old Florian Wirtz, who has already found the back of the net 10 times. Patrik Schick and Victor Boniface follow closely with nine and eight goals, respectively.

Inter team news

Francesco Acerbi has returned to partial training and may be in contention for a spot on the bench. Over the weekend, Simone Inzaghi was also boosted by the availability of Carlos Augusto and Davide Frattesi, further strengthening his squad. This leaves Benjamin Pavard and reserve goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro as the only definite absentees, which could pave the way for some squad rotation.

As usual, the Nerazzurri's midfield trio will be anchored by set-piece maestro Hakan Calhanoglu, who previously spent three productive years at Bayer Leverkusen.

