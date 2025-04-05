How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys sets the stage for a high-stakes La Liga clash on Saturday night, as table-topping Barcelona welcome an in-form Real Betis side riding a six-game winning streak in the league.

Barcelona kept their treble hopes alive in midweek, edging Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final to seal a 5-4 aggregate triumph. That result followed their thrilling 4-2 comeback win over Diego Simeone's men in La Liga just before the March international break, helping Hansi Flick's side maintain top spot in the standings as they gear up for a Champions League quarter-final showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Real Betis are enjoying a rich vein of form under Manuel Pellegrini, boosted by some smart winter-window additions. The Andalusians are through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League and arrive in Catalonia brimming with confidence following a spirited 2-1 derby win over Sevilla last weekend. Johnny Cardoso and Cucho Hernandez were the heroes in that come-from-behind victory at the Benito Villamarin.

Barcelona vs Real Betis kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Betis will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona continue to contend with several injuries, with Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all ruled out. There is, however, optimism surrounding Lamine Yamal, who sustained a painful foot gash against Atletico but is expected to be passed fit.

Head coach Hansi Flick could rotate his lineup slightly, with Robert Lewandowski and Gavi in line to return to the starting XI at the expense of Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez. Though Ronald Araújo is available, the centre-back pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martínez has impressed throughout the campaign and may remain intact.

Real Betis team news

For Betis, Antony is poised to keep his place on the right flank, having delivered strong performances since joining on loan from Manchester United in January. Marc Roca is a doubt with a foot issue, while the creative spark of Isco will be sorely missed as he serves a suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card against Sevilla. Giovani Lo Celso is expected to slot in for the absent playmaker, while Pablo Fornals should retain his deeper midfield role.

