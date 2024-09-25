+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona will be confident of extending their perfect start to the season when they host Getafe in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts have scored 22 goals in their first six games and have won all of those. Getafe, on the other hand, are still chasing their first win of the season. Their last win over Barcelona came four years ago, in October 2020.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Getafe kick-off time

Date:September 25, 2024
Kick-off time:3pm ET
Venue:Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have announced that Marc-André ter Stegen ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee and has already undergone surgery. Inaki Pena is now set to make his first start of the 2024-25 season.

Ter Stegen joins a growing injury list that includes Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca
Midfielders:Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Getafe team news

The visitors will need to assess defender Nabil Aberdin, who has missed the last three games due to injury.

Alvaro Rodriguez is also doubtful, struggling with an ankle injury as he awaits his Getafe debut.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Uche, Milla, Sola; Mayoral.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Letacek, Soria
Defenders:Djene, Angileri, Alvarez, Sola, Alderete, Rico, Iglesias, Duarte, Silva
Midfielders:Milla, Uche, Arambarri, Alena, Peter, Santiago
Forwards:Perez, Mayoral

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
24/02/24Barcelona 4 - 0 GetafeLa Liga
14/08/23Getafe 0 - 0 BarcelonaLa Liga
16/04/23Getafe 0 - 0 BarcelonaLa Liga
22/01/23Barcelona 1 - 0 GetafeLa Liga
15/05/22Getafe 0 - 0 BarcelonaLa Liga

