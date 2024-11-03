+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaBarcelona vs EspanyolBarcelonaEspanyol

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona look to widen their lead at the summit of La Liga as they prepare to host struggling Espanyol on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski netted a brace, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also found the back of the net in their recent resounding victory over Los Blancos, extending their advantage over their fierce rivals to six points.

Espanyol have had a mixed start to the season, recording three wins, one draw, and seven defeats from their 11 league outings. With 10 points, they sit in 17th place, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+,Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Espanyol kick-off time

Date:Sunday, November 3, 2024
Kick-off time:10:15 am ET/ 7:15 am PT
Venue:Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol will be played at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET/ 7:15 am PT on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona's Uruguayan centre-back, Ronald Araujo, is progressing well in his recovery and could be ready to return to action by late November after a lengthy injury setback.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain sidelined with injuries. Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form this season, netting 17 goals across 14 appearances in all competitions. His La Liga contributions are particularly impressive, with 14 goals in just 11 matches, and he is expected to continue leading the line in attack.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Szczesny, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca
Midfielders:Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez, De Jong, Olmo
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Espanyol team news

Espanyol will once again be without Fernando Calero, who is sidelined with a muscular issue. Javi Puado and Edu Exposito are both considered doubtful as they prepare for the upcoming matchup against Barcelona.

Puado has found the net three times for Espanyol in La Liga this season and recently made his return to the starting lineup after being absent for two matches due to a knee injury.

Espanyol possible XI: Garcia; El Hilali, Gomez, Kumbulla, Olivan; Gragera, Lozano, Milla; Tejero, Cheddira, Romero

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Garcia, Pacheco, Fortuno
Defenders:Gomez, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Tajero, Olivan, Romero, El Hilali
Midfielders:Lozano, Gragera, Aguado, Sanchez, Kral, Roca
Forwards:Puado, Veliz, Milla, Cheddira, Cardona, Unuvar

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
15/05/23Espanyol 2-4 BarcelonaLa Liga
31/12/22Barcelona 1-1 EspanyolLa Liga
14/02/22Espanyol 2-2 BarcelonaLa Liga
21/11/21Barcelona 1-0 EspanyolLa Liga
09/07/20Barcelona 1-0 EspanyolLa Liga

Useful links

