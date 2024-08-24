How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will look to secure consecutive victories at the beginning of the new La Liga season as they host Athletic Bilbao at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday night.

Hansi Flick's squad kicked off the season with a 2-1 win over Valencia, while Athletic Bilbao started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Getafe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue: Olímpic Lluís Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on Saturday, August 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish language).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be missing Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi due to injuries.

There's a chance Dani Olmo might be registered in time to make his debut this weekend, though he may only come on as a substitute. Meanwhile, Pedri is expected to start in the number 10 role after his return from injury.

In their previous match against Valencia, Barcelona featured three 17-year-olds in the starting lineup: Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal, and Lamine Yamal. It’s likely they will again be included in the XI against Athletic Bilbao.

Ilkay Gundogan is nearing a move back to Manchester City, but Andreas Christensen could be a consideration for Hansi Flick if the manager opts to make changes for this game.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Bernal, Casado; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Valle, Christensen, Lenglet, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Olmo, Gundogan, Casado Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, Victor, Yamal

Athletic Club team news

Nico Williams is expected to return to the starting lineup on Saturday after coming off the bench against Getafe, possibly replacing Alex Berenguer.

Several players remain unavailable due to injuries, including Djalo, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Nico Serrano, Oscar de Marcos, Julen Agirrezabala, and Unai Simon. Aitor Paredes is also a concern due to a muscle issue that saw him substituted against Getafe.

Alex Padilla, the 20-year-old Mexican goalkeeper, is set to continue as the starter, while summer signing Gorosabel is likely to retain his position at right-back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Padilla; Gorosabel, Yeray, Vivian, Yuri; Prados, Vesga; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Padilla Defenders: Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, Lekue, Berchiche, Boiro Midfielders: Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar Forwards: I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/03/24 Athletic Club 0-0 Barcelona La Liga 25/01/24 Athletic Club 4-2 Barcelona Copa del Rey 23/10/23 Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Club La Liga 13/03/23 Athletic Club 0-1 Barcelona La Liga 24/10/22 Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club La Liga

