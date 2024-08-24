Barcelona will look to secure consecutive victories at the beginning of the new La Liga season as they host Athletic Bilbao at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday night.
Hansi Flick's squad kicked off the season with a 2-1 win over Valencia, while Athletic Bilbao started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Getafe.
Barcelona vs Athletic Club kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
|Venue:
|Olímpic Lluís Companys
La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on Saturday, August 24, in the United States (US).
How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish language).
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Barcelona will be missing Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi due to injuries.
There's a chance Dani Olmo might be registered in time to make his debut this weekend, though he may only come on as a substitute. Meanwhile, Pedri is expected to start in the number 10 role after his return from injury.
In their previous match against Valencia, Barcelona featured three 17-year-olds in the starting lineup: Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal, and Lamine Yamal. It’s likely they will again be included in the XI against Athletic Bilbao.
Ilkay Gundogan is nearing a move back to Manchester City, but Andreas Christensen could be a consideration for Hansi Flick if the manager opts to make changes for this game.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Bernal, Casado; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena
|Defenders:
|Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Valle, Christensen, Lenglet, Kounde, Garcia
|Midfielders:
|Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Olmo, Gundogan, Casado
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, Victor, Yamal
Athletic Club team news
Nico Williams is expected to return to the starting lineup on Saturday after coming off the bench against Getafe, possibly replacing Alex Berenguer.
Several players remain unavailable due to injuries, including Djalo, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Nico Serrano, Oscar de Marcos, Julen Agirrezabala, and Unai Simon. Aitor Paredes is also a concern due to a muscle issue that saw him substituted against Getafe.
Alex Padilla, the 20-year-old Mexican goalkeeper, is set to continue as the starter, while summer signing Gorosabel is likely to retain his position at right-back this weekend.
Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Padilla; Gorosabel, Yeray, Vivian, Yuri; Prados, Vesga; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Agirrezabala, Padilla
|Defenders:
|Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, Lekue, Berchiche, Boiro
|Midfielders:
|Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar
|Forwards:
|I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/03/24
|Athletic Club 0-0 Barcelona
|La Liga
|25/01/24
|Athletic Club 4-2 Barcelona
|Copa del Rey
|23/10/23
|Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Club
|La Liga
|13/03/23
|Athletic Club 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|24/10/22
|Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club
|La Liga