How to watch today's Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will continue their chase of La Liga frontrunners Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon when they host struggling Alaves at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in a clash they simply cannot afford to slip up in.

Playing in front of their home crowd, Hansi Flick's men will be brimming with confidence, especially after a commanding victory over Valencia in their last league outing. Given their current form, this fixture presents an ideal opportunity for Barça to tighten their grip on the title race and keep Real Madrid within striking distance.

On the other hand, Alaves are battling to steer clear of the relegation zone and will be desperate to cause an upset. However, with Barcelona hitting their stride, the visitors face an uphill battle. An unlikely shock is possible, but it would require an inspired tactical masterclass from Alaves to pull it off.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 am ET/5:00 am PT on Sunday, February 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Iñigo Martínez, sidelined since early January with a muscular issue, is nearing full fitness and has an outside chance of making the squad for this clash.

Meanwhile, Dani Olmo is expected to sit out once again, with a potential return on the cards for next week's Copa del Rey showdown against Valencia.

Both Marc Bernal and Marc-André ter Stegen remain long-term absentees due to serious knee injuries, while Andreas Christensen is ruled out with a muscular setback. However, Barcelona emerged from their Champions League battle with Atalanta without any fresh injury concerns.

Wojciech Szczęsny is set to retain his place between the sticks, but Pau Cubarsi and Marc Casado are likely to be recalled, with Flick expected to rotate in midfield and defense.

Deportivo Alaves team news

As for Alaves, Antonio Blanco is back in contention after serving a suspension, though they will be without Antonio Sivera, who remains sidelined with a hand injury. Abdel Abqar is also unavailable due to suspension following his yellow card against Celta Vigo.

In his absence, Santiago Mourino is the frontrunner to step into the heart of the defense, with the 22-year-old expected to slot in for Abqar.

Beyond that, Alaves are unlikely to make any major tweaks to their lineup, meaning Kike García—who has found the net nine times in La Liga this season—will once again spearhead the attack as he looks to add to his impressive tally.

