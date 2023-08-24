How to watch Barcelona on TV today?

Here’s how you can catch the Blaugrana on both television and streaming this week

There are not many teams in world football who inspire the love and devotion of fans like Barcelona do, with the La Liga side among the most decorated club outfits in the game's history. With success and silverware stretching back from their origins to last year's top-flight triumph, the Blaugrana are heavyweights for a reason.

With that rich honor roll, few will be surprised to know they command some of the most dynamic television audiences for their fixtures around the globe, too. Still, with Barca often in competition on multiple fronts, it can prove to be a bit of a hassle keeping track of where you can catch them next in action.

That said, if you know where to keep tabs, it's easy to ensure you don't miss a single pass when catching the Blaugrana this season. Let GOAL talk you through where you can watch Barcelona in action, your options, and how much it will cost to see them across the entire campaign.

Upcoming Barcelona fixtures

With the Blaugrana set to compete in four separate competitions across the 2023-24 season, multiple broadcasters will be covering their matches this term. Below, you can find Barcelona's immediate upcoming fixtures, along with where you can watch them:

Barcelona's upcoming home fixtures

Date Fixture Where to watch August 27, 2023 Villarreal (A) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 3, 2023 Osasuna (A) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 17, 2023 Real Betis (H) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 24, 2023 Celta Vigo (H) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 27, 2023 Mallorca (A) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes October 1, 2023 Sevilla (H) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

Where can I watch Barcelona in La Liga this season?

Fans out to watch Barcelona in action this season in La Liga will be able to catch them on a mixture of linear channels, cable providers and streaming platforms, with fixtures set to be broadcast by ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The four channels, which are all owned under the broader ABC umbrella, have exclusive rights to cover La Liga fixtures across the United States, having acquired them in a multi-year deal in 2021, and show games under their Soccer on ESPN/ABC banner.

If a Barcelona game in La Liga is set to be shown during a match week, it will be on one of these channels or services, with extra top-flight fixtures across the Spanish football pyramid also available through the quartet.

Where can I watch Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this season?

Supporters out to see Barcelona's exploits in the top tier of European competition this term will be able to watch them in the UEFA Champions League through a mix of linear channels and streaming platforms, with games set to be covered by CBS and Paramount+.

Again, the two outlets are part of the broader CBS umbrella, who acquired the rights to show UEFA competitions from Turner Sports starting in 2020. This means they also cover the UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League and Super Cup.

Broadcast through the Soccer on CBS Sports banner, fans can watch every step of Barcelona's journey through Europe this term on both CBS or Paramount+, with the pair locked in on a rights deal that stretches through to 2030.

Where can I watch Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España this season?

As with LaLiga, fans will be able to see Barcelona in action in both domestic cup competitions - the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana - through ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the two matches also part of the Soccer on ESPN/ABC banner.

The two events - Spain's premier knockout cup competition and a four-team Super Cup-style tournament - are part and parcel of the broadcaster's wider deal with LaLiga over rights for the competition.

If you have access to those channels, you can follow all the domestic action from the country to your heart's content, including all those critical games for Barcelona this campaign.

How much will it cost to watch Barcelona on TV?

With the club's games divided across a multitude of broadcasters, fans will have their work cut out, ensuring they have the best deal possible to get their match-time fill for Barcelona this season.

Fortunately, two channels - ABC and CBS - will show select games on free-to-air television, meaning casual supporters do not have to subscribe to a litany of services to keep track of the Blaugrana in action.

However, those wanting full coverage must subscribe to ESPN, ESPN+ and Paramount+ to keep up with all Barcelona matches throughout the campaign. Below, you can find subscription prices:

ESPN - $9.99 per month

- $9.99 per month ESPN+ - $9.99 per month

- $9.99 per month Paramount+ - $5.99 per month

FAQS

Where can I watch Barcelona this season?

You can watch Barcelona through ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Paramount+ this season across all four competitions the club will compete in.

Will I be able to watch Barcelona on catch-up?

You will be able to catch Barcelona games broadcast on streaming platforms on catch-up services, allowing you to ensure you see the game, even if the timings do not work for you when live.

Will Barcelona games be subject to blackouts?

Given they come from Europe, Barcelona fixtures will not be subject to regional blackouts like much sport in North America. If you have the channel for a game, you will be able to watch it uninterrupted.

Do I need a VPN to watch Barcelona?

You do not need a VPN to watch Barcelona; however, you may wish to purchase one to watch the content you may not have otherwise been able to see in the United States due to blackouts.

For more information, consider GOAL's guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

