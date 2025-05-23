How to Watch AVP Beach Volleyball Week 1 Palm Beach: Live Stream AVP Beach Volleyball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream AVP Beach Volleyball Week 1 Palm Beach: AVP Beach Volleyball.

The 2025 AVP League season is set to ignite the sand at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 23–24. This will mark the start of a coast-to-coast journey for professional beach volleyball’s most elite athletes and franchises. The league is entering its second season with a bold, city-based format, starting with Palm Beach.

Event Information

When Friday, May 23, 2025 Time 8:00 PM ET Where Delray Beach TV Channel CBSSN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This year’s AVP League features eight city-based franchises: Palm Beach Passion, Brooklyn Blaze, LA Launch, Dallas Dream, San Diego Smash, Austin Aces, New York Nitro, and Miami Mayhem. Each team fields one men’s and one women’s duo, with every match contributing to the race for the AVP League Cup—the regular season team title awarded to the franchise with the best combined record. The action-packed opening weekend at Delray Beach sets the tone for a summer that will crisscross legendary venues, culminating in the League Championships at Chicago’s Oak Street Beach.

The schedule promises high-stakes clashes from the start. Friday night features Dallas Dream vs. San Diego Smash and Palm Beach Passion vs. Brooklyn Blaze, with both men’s and women’s matches on tap. Saturday brings more drama as Brooklyn takes on San Diego before Palm Beach faces Dallas in a prime-time showdown.

