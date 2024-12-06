How to watch today's Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Auxerre have enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign following their promotion, but they now face a daunting challenge as they host defending champions and current league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Under the guidance of Christophe Pelissier, Auxerre have exceeded all expectations despite a somewhat sluggish beginning to the season. Heading into this weekend, they find themselves in the top half of the standings, staying within striking distance of the coveted top six or seven spots that could open the door to European competition.

However, the hosts come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 loss against Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse in their previous outing. Meanwhile, PSG, led by Luis Enrique, continue their quest to refine their identity and playing style under his stewardship. Despite facing turbulence in the UEFA Champions League, they remain firmly on course for another domestic title.

Last weekend, PSG were held to a frustrating 1-1 stalemate at home by struggling Nantes, just days after another Champions League setback. Nevertheless, the Parisians have been nearly flawless in Ligue 1, boasting ten wins and three draws from their opening 13 matches, sitting comfortably atop the table with a six-point cushion.

Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

The Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and PSG will be played at Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps in Auxerre, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 12 pm ET on Friday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Auxerre team news

Auxerre head into this encounter with no new injury worries, allowing them to field an unchanged starting XI in front of their Burgundy faithful. However, they are still without a couple of key players, as defender Ange Loic N'Gatta and defensive midfielder Ousoumane Camara remain sidelined.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

For PSG, long-term absentees Presnel Kimpembe and Goncalo Ramos have returned to the squad as they gear up for the demanding winter schedule. However, youngster Senny Mayulu continues to recover from a calf injury. Aside from that, Luis Enrique has the luxury of a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal for this matchup.

