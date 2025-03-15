How to Watch Australian Grand Prix: Live Stream Formula 1, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Australian Grand Prix Formula 1.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is set to kick off with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne from March 14 to 16. This marks the first time since 2019 that the Australian GP has opened the F1 calendar, bringing excitement to fans worldwide. The event promises to be a thrilling start to the season, with all eyes on several key storylines.

Race Information

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time 11:55 pm ET/8:55 pm PT Where Albert Park TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Key Storylines

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: The seven-time world champion begins his first season with Ferrari, aiming to make a strong impression and potentially secure his eighth title. Hamilton's transition to the iconic red team is one of the most significant moves of the season.

McLaren's Promising Form: Following impressive preseason testing, McLaren is tipped as a strong contender. Oscar Piastri, who has recently extended his contract with McLaren, will be under pressure to deliver a historic home win for Australia, a feat that has eluded local drivers for decades.

Red Bull's Challenges: Despite being the reigning champions, Max Verstappen has expressed doubts about Red Bull's readiness to challenge for victory in Melbourne. This could lead to an intriguing battle between teams as they navigate the challenging Albert Park circuit.

