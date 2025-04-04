How to watch today's Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Augsburg will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the WWK Arena on Friday.

Bayern have a six-point lead at the top of the standings and will be confident of keeping that lead intact. Augsburg are eighth in the standings and are unbeaten in their last five outings. However, taking on Bayern in their current form and beating them will require the hosts to deliver their best performance of the season.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga WWK Arena

The match will be played at the WWK Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Augsburg team news

Augsburg head coach Jess Thorup has the luxury of a nearly full squad at his disposal.

Their only absentees are wing-back Robert Gumny and winger Yusuf Kabadayi.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich continue to struggle with injuries, as center-back Hiroki Ito has joined fellow defenders Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano on the sidelines.

Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Tarek Buchmann are also unavailable, while forward Kingsley Coman remains out due to injury.

