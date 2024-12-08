How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will aim to secure their ninth straight victory across all competitions as they host Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano for a La Liga showdown on Sunday night.

Despite being the longest-serving manager in La Liga, Diego Simeone has faced mounting scrutiny this season. However, Atletico showcased their resilience midweek by pulling off a dramatic late comeback to defeat fourth-tier Cacereño in the Copa del Rey's second round.

Sevilla, on the other hand, head into this clash fresh from a comfortable 3-1 triumph over Olot in their Copa del Rey fixture. Goals from Gonzalo Montiel, Juanlu Sanchez, and Kelechi Iheanacho sealed their progression. Nevertheless, their league form has been inconsistent, with just one win in their last four outings as head coach Garcia Pimienta navigates a squad with limited depth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Sunday, December 8, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico will be missing a couple of key players due to injury. Nahuel Molina is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Thomas Lemar remains out with a muscular problem.

Striker Alexander Sørloth struggled to make an impact in the Copa del Rey and is likely to return to the bench. This opens the door for Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez to lead the line. Meanwhile, defender Clément Lenglet has been in fine form and is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting XI. Midfielders Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios, and Conor Gallagher, all of whom impressed off the bench against Cacereño, are also set to return to the lineup.

Sevilla team news

As for Sevilla, injuries to Tanguy Nianzou and Chidera Ejuke leave them slightly shorthanded. However, the visitors are otherwise well-equipped for their trip to Madrid.

Coach Garcia Pimienta rotated his squad significantly during their midweek cup fixture, but a more familiar lineup is anticipated on Sunday. Players like Peque Fernández, Adrià Pedrosa, Kike Salas, Isaac Romero, Jose Angel Carmona, and Dodi Lukebakio are all expected to return to the starting XI.

While Kelechi Iheanacho and Juanlu Sanchez found the back of the net against Olot, both are likely to start on the bench as Sevilla reshuffle their squad for this high-stakes encounter with Atletico.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links