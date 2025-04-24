How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Madrid derby returns this midweek, but the stakes are far from equal as Atletico Madrid, now out of the title picture, host a Rayo Vallecano side still clinging to slim European hopes at the Metropolitano Stadium.

It’s been a turbulent stretch for Diego Simeone's men, whose campaign has unravelled across multiple fronts. Their Champions League journey came to a heartbreaking end in the Round of 16, falling to bitter rivals Real Madrid on penalties. That was followed by a Copa del Rey semi-final exit at the hands of Barcelona. To compound matters, their domestic form has dipped alarmingly, just two wins from their last six La Liga outings, culminating in a crushing stoppage-time defeat to Las Palmas over the weekend. The title chase is officially over.

On the other side, Rayo Vallecano, led by Inigo Perez, former assistant to Andoni Iraola, have remained faithful to their high-octane, energetic style. But as spring has rolled around, their performances have begun to fade, perhaps due to mid-table safety or the natural wear of a demanding system. They head into this clash off the back of a 1-1 draw against an in-form Valencia side, a result that keeps them hovering just outside the European places.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

While Diego Simeone now faces a largely ceremonial league run-in, he does so with a clean bill of health across his squad—a luxury, though perhaps a frustrating one, given how rotation decisions have arguably hindered their momentum earlier in the season.

One bright spot remains the form of Julian Alvarez, who continues to make a mark up front in what's been a promising debut campaign in Spain. His strike partner for this match remains uncertain.

Rayo Vallecano team news

As for Rayo, there are no new injury concerns to report. They could see Sergio Camello return from a toe issue, though they'll still be without key centre-back Abdul Mumin, sidelined with a knee injury.

