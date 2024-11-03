How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will aim to bounce back from a shock away defeat in the Spanish top-flight when they resume their La Liga campaign with a clash against Las Palmas on Sunday.

Diego Simeone took full accountability for the hosts' lacklustre showing after their unbeaten streak in La Liga came to an end with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Real Betis over the weekend.

Atleti couldn't recover from an early setback, as an own goal by Jose Maria Gimenez in the fourth minute put them behind. They struggled to capitalize on the few opportunities they managed to create, with mistakes throughout the match.

Currently, Atleti hold fourth place in the La Liga standings, trailing Barcelona by ten points, while relegation-threatened Real Betis sit in 18th place with nine points from their first 11 games of the 2024-25 season despite a 1-0 victory last Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 am ET/ 5:00 am PT Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 am ET/ 5:00 am PT on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

New Las Palmas boss Diego Martinez couldn't have asked for a stronger debut, as his team snapped a winless La Liga streak stretching back to February, ending a 23-game drought. This crucial victory not only moved them past Valencia but also lifted them off the foot of the table.

Marvin Park is still sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Sandro Ramirez nears the end of his recovery from a muscle strain and could be available for selection this weekend.

Martinez may opt to field the same lineup that started against Valencia, featuring Fabio Silva—on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Oli McBurnie—in attack, along with left-back Alex Munoz, who netted the decisive goal in their previous outing.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Lino; Koke, De Paul, Gallagher; Griezmann; Alvarez, Sorloth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Las Palmas team news

For Atletico Madrid, Clement Lenglet, Pablo Barrios, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, and Cesar Azpilicueta are set to miss this weekend’s action.

Manager Diego Simeone is likely to stick with his usual lineup despite the loss to Betis. In the attack, Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata, and Alexander Sorloth are expected to feature again, with Simeone hoping the trio will begin to find their rhythm in the coming weeks.

Las Palmas possible XI: Cillessen; Rozada, A Suarez, McKenna, Munoz; Essugo, Campana; Januzaj, K Rodriguez, Moleiro; Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cillessen, Horkas, Valles Defenders: Marmol, Suarez, McKenna, Sinkgraven, A. Munoz, Herzog Midfielders: Marvin, J. Munoz, Gonzalez, Campana, Loiodice, Moleiro, Fuster, Rozada, Rodriguez, Gil Forwards: Kaba, Cardona, B. Ramirez, McBurnie, Mata, S. Ramirez, Cedric

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 17/02/24 Atlético Madrid 5-0 Las Palmas La Liga 04/11/23 Las Palmas 2-1 Atlético Madrid La Liga 28/01/18 Atlético Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas La Liga 27/08/17 Las Palmas 1-5 Atlético Madrid La Liga 29/04/17 Las Palmas 0-5 Atlético Madrid La Liga

