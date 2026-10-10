Liga MX - Game Week 11 11 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Today's game between Atletico de San Luis and Santos Laguna will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 7:00 PM.

In the United States, this Liga MX fixture is available to stream live on ViX. Details on how to access the broadcast are listed below.

Atletico de San Luis host Santos Laguna at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture. Both sides arrive at this meeting sitting in the lower half of the table, making points a genuine priority for each camp.

Diego Mejia's San Luis side have shown they can produce results against strong opposition, picking up wins against Club Universidad Nacional and Necaxa in their recent run. The home side will look to the Estadio Alfonso Lastras crowd to give them the lift needed to build on that momentum.

Santos Laguna arrive in fine form under Renato Paiva. Los Guerreros have won three of their last five Liga MX matches and head into this fixture off the back of a victory over Pachuca, giving them confidence heading north.

This is a fixture between two sides who know each other well. San Luis took the spoils in the most recent meeting between these clubs, and that history adds an extra edge to proceedings at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX clash live, the TV channel and live stream details are below.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Mejia takes charge of Atletico de San Luis for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on squad availability are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Santos Laguna are managed by Renato Paiva, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been provided for the visiting squad at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Atletico de San Luis have recorded three wins, no draws, and two losses across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 victory over Club Universidad Nacional, and they also beat Necaxa 3-1 in that run. The two defeats came against Leon, where they failed to score, and CD Guadalajara, where they conceded three. San Luis scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Santos Laguna have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga MX games. Paiva's side beat Pachuca 1-0 in their most recent match and also overcame Toluca 2-3 and FC Juarez 2-1 in that stretch. Their only defeat came against Cruz Azul, where they failed to find the net. Santos scored six goals and conceded two across those five outings, keeping a clean sheet in their most recent game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 23, 2026, in Liga MX, with Atletico de San Luis winning 2-0 at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, San Luis hold a clear advantage, winning four of the five meetings. Santos Laguna's only win in that run came when they hosted San Luis in September 2025, winning 1-4. San Luis have scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Atletico de San Luis sit 14th and Santos Laguna are 16th, meaning both clubs are in the bottom half of the table and in need of points to climb clear of the relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: