How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United host Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend in Major League Soccer (MLS), with both teams entering the match on sharply contrasting trajectories.

Atlanta United have endured a difficult campaign under Ronny Deila, sitting third-bottom in the table with just 11 points and only two wins all season-both coming at home. The Five Stripes are winless in their last seven league outings, most recently salvaging a 1-1 draw at Austin FC thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer, but overall, their performances have been underwhelming, and they remain just four points above bottom-placed CF Montreal.

In stark contrast, Philadelphia Union arrive in Georgia full of confidence, currently second in the Eastern Conference with 26 points and unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, winning five of those. Their most recent outing was a dramatic 3-2 win over LA Galaxy, sealed by a last-gasp goal from Tai Baribo, who now leads the team with ten goals this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

The match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta face significant squad issues, with leading scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath suspended for yellow card accumulation, and several key players out injured, including Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams, and Tristan Muyumba, forcing the team to rely on backup options in both defense and midfield.

Philadelphia Union team news

The Union have been the most potent attacking side in the conference, scoring 26 goals so far, and have lost only one of their last eleven matches against Atlanta United, including a convincing 3-0 win in their previous meeting this season.

While Philadelphia are missing a few players to injury, such as Neil Pierre, Andre Blake, and Ian Glavinovich, they retain their attacking core and have shown resilience on the road

