How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever's up-and-down campaign rolls on this Friday, July 11, when they welcome a dangerous Atlanta Dream side to town.

Sitting at 9-10, the Fever are still licking their wounds from a humbling home defeat to expansion outfit Golden State. However, there’s reason for optimism, with Caitlin Clark returning from injury and Damiris Dantas back from international duty, two major reinforcements that could help recalibrate a lineup that’s flashed promise (see: that Commissioner’s Cup win) but struggled for consistency.

Meanwhile, the Dream are quietly building postseason momentum. With a 12-7 record, they're sitting fourth in the WNBA standings and have taken two of the three meetings with Indiana this year—including a nail-biting one-point win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse back in May.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever will take place on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

ION Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Team News & Key Performers

Atlanta Dream Team News

Atlanta head into this one having won six of their last ten and fresh off a 90-81 triumph over Golden State on Monday. Allisha Gray dropped 24 points in that one, while Naz Hillmon added 16, including a personal-best four shots from beyond the arc. Their defense was locked in too, forcing 21 turnovers in the win.

Statistically, the Dream are a well-rounded unit. They sit fourth in scoring, third in made threes, and third in scoring margin. They lead the league in rebounding margin, while ranking top-five in most key defensive metrics, third in scoring defense, fifth in 3-point defense, and seventh in field goal defense. No injuries are reported heading into Friday.

Indiana Fever Team News

As for Indiana, they’re on a two-game skid, but the return of Clark, who leads the team in both points and assists, could give them the jolt they need. That said, Clark looked rusty on Wednesday, managing just 10 points in her return as the Fever shot an ice-cold 30% from the floor in a 80-61 defeat to the Valkyries. Kelsey Mitchell led the scoring with 12.

Still, with a fully fit squad and the All-Star break on the horizon, the Fever will be looking to surge into the second half. They rank fifth in the league in scoring, third in field goal percentage, and fifth from deep. Defensively, they’re also solid, top-five in scoring defense, field goal defense, and 3-point defense. They’re middle of the pack in rebounding margin (6th) and turnover margin (9th).

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: