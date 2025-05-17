How to Watch Atlanta City Games: Live Stream Track and Field, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Atlanta City Track and Field Games.

The Adidas Atlanta City Games returns to Piedmont Park on Saturday, May 17, promising one of the most electrifying days in track and field this year. Now in its third edition, the event transforms the heart of Atlanta into an urban arena where Olympic champions, world record holders, rising high school stars and the fastest kids in Georgia all share the stage for a festival of speed, strength and community spirit.

Event Information

When Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET Where Piedmont Park TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Headlining the professional action is Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles, who will compete in the 150m, a distance where he is the defending champion. Lyles faces fierce competition from Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala and Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando, who are both global sprint standouts.

Other elite athletes competing include Wayde van Niekerk, the 400m world record holder, and Zharnel Hughes, Britain’s sprint star. The women’s sprints will see Olympic gold medalist Lynna Irby-Jackson defending her 200m crown, while the 100m hurdles promises a world-class showdown between record holders Tobi Amusan and Kendra Harrison, as well as Atlanta’s own Tia Jones.

The field events are equally stacked, with Italian world indoor long jump champion Mattia Furlani and Nigeria’s Ese Brume set to soar, while Anna Hall, heptathlon silver medalist, competes in both the hurdles and long jump.

