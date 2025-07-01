How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Drake Baldwin and Taylor Ward will look to stay hot at the plate as the Atlanta Braves welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Truist Park for Tuesday night’s clash.

The Angels enter the contest sitting just below the .500 mark at 41-42 on the season. Currently fourth in the AL West, Los Angeles trails the division-leading Astros by nine games but remains firmly in the Wild Card hunt, just two games out of a spot. On the road, they’ve played slightly under .500 ball, posting a 21-22 record away from home.

Atlanta, meanwhile, finds itself in a tough spot in the NL East. At 38-45, the Braves sit third in the division and are 10.5 games behind the Phillies. With a solid 23-17 home record, they’re still in striking distance of a Wild Card berth but face an eight-game climb. The Braves dropped their latest series against Philadelphia, capped off with a 2-1 loss on Sunday, and have now lost four of their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, July 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 2

Date Wednesday, June 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Grant Holmes Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel FDSSO and FDSW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, July 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Bryce Elder Starting Pitcher (Brewers) José Soriano TV Channel FDSSO and FDSW Livestream Fubo

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record