Washington Nationals v Los Angeles AngelsGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel SouthStream FanDuel West
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Drake Baldwin and Taylor Ward will look to stay hot at the plate as the Atlanta Braves welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Truist Park for Tuesday night’s clash.

The Angels enter the contest sitting just below the .500 mark at 41-42 on the season. Currently fourth in the AL West, Los Angeles trails the division-leading Astros by nine games but remains firmly in the Wild Card hunt, just two games out of a spot. On the road, they’ve played slightly under .500 ball, posting a 21-22 record away from home.

Atlanta, meanwhile, finds itself in a tough spot in the NL East. At 38-45, the Braves sit third in the division and are 10.5 games behind the Phillies. With a solid 23-17 home record, they’re still in striking distance of a Wild Card berth but face an eight-game climb. The Braves dropped their latest series against Philadelphia, capped off with a 2-1 loss on Sunday, and have now lost four of their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

DateTuesday, July 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 2

DateWednesday, June 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Grant Holmes
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Yusei Kikuchi
TV ChannelFDSSO and FDSW
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateThursday, July 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Bryce Elder
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)José Soriano
TV ChannelFDSSO and FDSW
LivestreamFubo

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
19.08.24MLBLos Angeles AngelsAtlanta Braves1 – 3
18.08.24MLBLos Angeles AngelsAtlanta Braves3 – 11
17.08.24MLBLos Angeles AngelsAtlanta Braves3 – 2
02.08.23MLBAtlanta BravesLos Angeles Angels12 – 5
02.08.23MLBAtlanta BravesLos Angeles Angels5 – 1
