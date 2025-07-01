How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Drake Baldwin and Taylor Ward will look to stay hot at the plate as the Atlanta Braves welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Truist Park for Tuesday night’s clash.
The Angels enter the contest sitting just below the .500 mark at 41-42 on the season. Currently fourth in the AL West, Los Angeles trails the division-leading Astros by nine games but remains firmly in the Wild Card hunt, just two games out of a spot. On the road, they’ve played slightly under .500 ball, posting a 21-22 record away from home.
Atlanta, meanwhile, finds itself in a tough spot in the NL East. At 38-45, the Braves sit third in the division and are 10.5 games behind the Phillies. With a solid 23-17 home record, they’re still in striking distance of a Wild Card berth but face an eight-game climb. The Braves dropped their latest series against Philadelphia, capped off with a 2-1 loss on Sunday, and have now lost four of their last five games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSW
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Tuesday, July 1, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players
Atlanta Braves team news
Los Angeles Angels team news
Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Wednesday, June 2, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Grant Holmes
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TV Channel
|FDSSO and FDSW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Thursday, July 3, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Bryce Elder
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|José Soriano
|TV Channel
|FDSSO and FDSW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|19.08.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|Atlanta Braves
|1 – 3
|18.08.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|Atlanta Braves
|3 – 11
|17.08.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|Atlanta Braves
|3 – 2
|02.08.23
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|Los Angeles Angels
|12 – 5
|02.08.23
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|Los Angeles Angels
|5 – 1