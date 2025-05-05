How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The new week in Major League Baseball kicks off with a National League clash between two teams heading in different directions as the Cincinnati Reds (18-17) travel to face the Atlanta Braves (15-18) on Monday night.

Cincinnati has looked like a team with something to prove under new skipper Terry Francona. The veteran manager has sparked an early turnaround, guiding the Reds to a winning record and keeping them firmly in the hunt in the NL Central. They trail the division-leading Cubs by just three games and have shown a competitive edge that was often missing in recent years.

Atlanta, on the other hand, has stumbled out of the gate. The Braves, typically a mainstay at the top of the NL East, find themselves in unfamiliar territory, sitting in fourth place and six games back. With early-season struggles mounting, they'll be desperate to begin righting the ship as the calendar turns toward May.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSOH