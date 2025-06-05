How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves will turn to Ronald Acuña Jr. for a spark as they wrap up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. With both clubs jockeying to gain ground in their respective divisions, offensive consistency will be key.

Arizona enters the series finale riding a modest two-game win streak, a welcome shift after a rough stretch that saw them drop nine of 10. Tuesday's victory gave the D-backs a bit of momentum, improving their record to 29-31 and keeping them in fourth place in the NL West, still 7.5 games back of the division-leading Dodgers.

The Braves, meanwhile, continue to struggle, having lost six of their last eight contests, including Tuesday’s series opener. Atlanta sits at 27-32 on the season and remains fourth in the NL East, trailing the Mets by a full 10 games.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Thursday, June 5, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

