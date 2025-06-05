+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves will turn to Ronald Acuña Jr. for a spark as they wrap up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. With both clubs jockeying to gain ground in their respective divisions, offensive consistency will be key.

Arizona enters the series finale riding a modest two-game win streak, a welcome shift after a rough stretch that saw them drop nine of 10. Tuesday's victory gave the D-backs a bit of momentum, improving their record to 29-31 and keeping them in fourth place in the NL West, still 7.5 games back of the division-leading Dodgers.

The Braves, meanwhile, continue to struggle, having lost six of their last eight contests, including Tuesday’s series opener. Atlanta sits at 27-32 on the season and remains fourth in the NL East, trailing the Mets by a full 10 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

DateThursday, June 5, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04.06.25MLBAtlanta BravesArizona Diamondbacks3 – 8
28.04.25MLBArizona DiamondbacksAtlanta Braves6 – 4
27.04.25MLBArizona DiamondbacksAtlanta Braves7 – 8
26.04.25MLBArizona DiamondbacksAtlanta Braves2 – 8
12.07.24MLBArizona DiamondbacksAtlanta Braves1 – 0
