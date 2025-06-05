How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Atlanta Braves will turn to Ronald Acuña Jr. for a spark as they wrap up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. With both clubs jockeying to gain ground in their respective divisions, offensive consistency will be key.
Arizona enters the series finale riding a modest two-game win streak, a welcome shift after a rough stretch that saw them drop nine of 10. Tuesday's victory gave the D-backs a bit of momentum, improving their record to 29-31 and keeping them in fourth place in the NL West, still 7.5 games back of the division-leading Dodgers.
The Braves, meanwhile, continue to struggle, having lost six of their last eight contests, including Tuesday’s series opener. Atlanta sits at 27-32 on the season and remains fourth in the NL East, trailing the Mets by a full 10 games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Thursday, June 5, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players
Atlanta Braves team news
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|04.06.25
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|3 – 8
|28.04.25
|MLB
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Atlanta Braves
|6 – 4
|27.04.25
|MLB
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Atlanta Braves
|7 – 8
|26.04.25
|MLB
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Atlanta Braves
|2 – 8
|12.07.24
|MLB
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Atlanta Braves
|1 – 0