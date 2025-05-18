How to watch today's Arsenal vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season brings a heavyweight clash to north London as Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday.

It's a battle between second and third, with both sides still in the thick of the hunt for a top-four finish, and potentially more. While Arsenal have seen their momentum dip since crashing out of the Champions League against PSG, Mikel Arteta will be eager for his side to put on a strong performance in their final home fixture of the campaign.

For Newcastle, the stakes are still sky-high. Eddie Howe's men are aiming to lock in a top-five finish and punch their ticket to next season's Champions League. A result at the Emirates would be a huge step toward that goal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle will be available to stream live online on Fubo (Try for free), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Arsenal vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Injuries could play a major role in this showdown. Arsenal may be sweating on the fitness of Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, both of whom are nursing knocks. Mikel Merino is suspended after seeing red against Liverpool, thinning Mikel Arteta's midfield options.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle, too, are dealing with setbacks of their own. Key trio Joelinton, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall have all been shut down for the remainder of the season, leaving Eddie Howe with some reshuffling to do.

