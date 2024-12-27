How to watch today's Arsenal vs Ipswich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will head into their Friday night clash against Ipswich as heavy favorites to secure a third consecutive Premier League victory, even in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have rebounded strongly after a pair of frustrating Premier League draws against Fulham and Everton. A revitalized Gabriel Jesus has been at the forefront of their resurgence, netting a hat-trick in a dramatic 3-2 Carabao Cup quarter-final comeback against Crystal Palace and following it up with a brace in last weekend's commanding 5-1 league triumph at Selhurst Park.

However, the celebrations have been dampened by the loss of Saka, who suffered a hamstring tear during the second meeting with Palace. The injury could keep the England international sidelined until March, dealing a significant blow to Arsenal's campaign.

Despite this setback, Mikel Arteta's side must quickly refocus as they prepare to host Ipswich during the festive schedule. Playing a day later than their title rivals, who are all in action on Boxing Day, Arsenal could find themselves as much as nine points behind league leaders Liverpool before their match kicks off.

Promoted Ipswich have found life challenging in their first top-flight season in over two decades. Manager Kieran McKenna has overseen just two wins in their opening 17 matches, leaving the Tractor Boys sitting 19th in the table. However, they remain only two points away from safety heading into the Boxing Day fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Ipswich kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Ipswich will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm ET on Friday, December 27, 2024, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

In addition to Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling (knee) is another recent casualty for the Gunners, with both players expected to be unavailable for several weeks. Long-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu (both knee injuries) remain on the sidelines.

On a brighter note, Oleksandr Zinchenko is in contention to return to the squad this week, while Riccardo Calafiori is fit again and could replace Myles Lewis-Skelly in the starting XI.

Saka's absence is a significant hurdle for Arsenal, given his pivotal role in their progress over the past few seasons. However, Arteta will look to his squad depth to fill the void and avoid a dip in form akin to Manchester City's struggles without Rodri earlier in the season.

Gabriel Martinelli, who shifted to the right wing after Saka's injury against Palace, impressed in the role by scoring Arsenal's fourth goal. He could now be given the opportunity to make that position his own.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich will welcome back their leading scorer Liam Delap, who is available again after serving a one-match suspension. However, they will be without captain Sam Morsy, who is banned for this encounter after picking up a yellow card during the 4-0 defeat to Newcastle.

