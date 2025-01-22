How to watch today's Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the brink of securing their spot in the Champions League Round of 16, Arsenal will wrap up their home fixtures in the group stage with a showdown against Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners have been one of the standout teams in this season’s competition, with only Liverpool and Barcelona posting better performances. Meanwhile, their Croatian opponents, now guided by World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, occupy a precarious position within the unseeded playoff spots.

However, Arsenal’s campaign has been marred by mounting injury troubles, which continue to cast a shadow over their progress. The absence of Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka has already posed significant challenges, and the recent loss of William Saliba during their clash with Aston Villa only deepens their woes. On home soil, Arsenal have struggled for consistency, recording just one victory in their last five outings—a hard-fought derby win against Tottenham.

On the other hand, the Croatian league’s winter break has left Dinamo Zagreb without competitive action for nearly a month. This extended rest might provide a silver lining for a team that has been in poor form recently, securing just three wins in their last ten matches across all competitions. One of those triumphs, however, was a Champions League victory against Slovan Bratislava.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at Emirates Stadium in north London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, January 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's injury crisis shows no signs of easing, with William Saliba sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury. The French defender joins a lengthy list of absentees, including Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (knee), and Ethan Nwaneri (muscle). Riccardo Calafiori is also racing against time to recover from a muscle issue.

In Saliba's absence, Mikel Arteta deployed Jurrien Timber in central defense and shifted Thomas Partey to right-back against Villa, but the latter’s error allowed Ollie Watkins to equalize. Arteta may now turn to Jakub Kiwior for defensive reinforcements.

Dinamo Zagreb team news

As for Dinamo, their preparations are hampered by the likely absence of experienced striker Bruno Petkovic, who is dealing with an adductor issue and missed both of the club’s recent friendlies. Petkovic, the only Dinamo player to net four away goals in a single European campaign, achieved that feat in the 2020-21 Europa League. However, teammate Sandro Kulenovic could match that record with a goal on Wednesday.

Midfield prodigy Petar Sucic is also unavailable due to an unspecified injury, but apart from these setbacks, Cannavaro's squad is in relatively good shape as they prepare for this daunting test at the Emirates.

