How to watch today's Arsenal vs Brighton Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Premier League pace-setters are set to welcome the EFL Cup's surprise package on Wednesday night, as Arsenallock horns with Brighton & Hove Albionin a fourth-round clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners managed to steer clear of an upset against Port Vale in the previous round, while Fabian Hurzeler's men made headlines with another emphatic 6-0 demolition of Barnsley, their second in succession in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel information, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Brighton kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Emirates Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Brighton will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET or 12:45 pm PT on Wednesday, October 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's narrow victory over Crystal Palace last weekend came at a price. William Saliba, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Martinelli all picked up knocks in that bruising encounter, though the first three were likely to be rested regardless. The full extent of their injuries remains uncertain, but for now, they join long-term absentees Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Jesus on a growing injury list that now stands at eight.

In the earlier rounds, Saliba partnered Cristhian Mosquera at the back against Port Vale, but this time, a full debut for Piero Hincapie looks firmly on the cards. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Max Dowman, just 15, could see his spot handed to Ethan Nwaneri as Mikel Arteta looks to carefully rotate his side.

Brighton team news

Over in the visitors' camp, Brighton continue to manage their own fitness woes. The trio of Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), and Brajan Gruda (knee) all missed the weekend trip to Old Trafford but are reportedly edging closer to returns and could feature in midweek if cleared. Unfortunately, Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee), and Adam Webster (knee) remain long-term casualties, with only Hinshelwood expected to have a chance of playing again before the year ends.

Given the quality of the opposition, Hurzeler is unlikely to tinker too much with his starting XI. That said, Barnsley hero Gomez and veteran midfielder James Milner, who racked up his 90th Premier League assist over the weekend, are both pushing for starts as the Seagulls aim to keep their remarkable cup run alive.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links