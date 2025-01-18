How to watch today's Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will aim to strengthen their grip on the Premier League title race when they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tottenham in Wednesday's North London derby, continuing their efforts to close the gap on Liverpool at the top. Mikel Arteta's side carved out numerous opportunities against Spurs but lacked precision in front of goal.

If Arsenal can improve their finishing, Arne Slot and his Liverpool squad may start feeling the heat in the title race. Despite injuries to key attacking players, Arsenal remain solid in defense and midfield, a foundation they'll need to maintain to secure silverware this season.

Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, have rediscovered their rhythm, stringing together three consecutive victories across all competitions. Their recent Premier League outings include a gritty 1-0 triumph over Everton on Wednesday. Emery has a history of troubling Arsenal, and Villa came close to earning points in their home clash against the Gunners earlier this season. Notably, Villa's win at the Emirates late last season played a significant role in derailing Arsenal’s title bid. Could Emery orchestrate another masterclass to fuel Villa's ambitions for a top-four finish?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, January 18, with kick-off at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's win against Tottenham came at a cost, marking their first match without Gabriel Jesus, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. The Gunners are actively scouting for January reinforcements.

Jesus is one of several confirmed absentees for Saturday’s clash, alongside Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ethan Nwaneri (muscle), Ben White (knee), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee). Riccardo Calafiori is also racing against time to recover from a muscular problem. Should he be unavailable, youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is likely to retain his spot at left-back after an impressive showing in midweek. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling may lose his place to Gabriel Martinelli after struggling to make an impact.

Aston Villa team news

For Aston Villa, Emery is set to be without the services of Pau Torres (foot), Ross Barkley (calf), and John McGinn (thigh). Additionally, Diego Carlos' fitness remains in question, with Emery recently describing the Brazilian as dealing with "a minor injury." However, Carlos refuted those claims on social media amid speculation linking him with a move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

In transfer news, Jaden Philogene has been loaned to Ipswich Town, with the announcement coming shortly after Villa's midweek win. Saturday's clash may also feature Donyell Malen, who could make his first appearance for Aston Villa against the team where he spent his formative years. However, the recent arrival from Borussia Dortmund is unlikely to be considered for a starting role right away.

