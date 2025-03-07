How To Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for Golf Tournament

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament, as well as date, start time and participants.

The PGA Tour makes its way to Orlando for the second leg of the Florida Swing—the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational. A field of 72 players will take on the challenging Bay Hill Club and Lodge, including 45 of the world's top 50 and all of the top eight golfers. This signature event boasts a $20 million prize purse, with the champion set to claim $4 million along with 700 valuable FedExCup points.

Bay Hill is known for testing even the best in the game, consistently ranking among the toughest courses on the PGA Tour.

Given its demanding nature, it’s no surprise that world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has thrived here. With two victories—earning the iconic red cardigan—and an additional top-five finish in the past three seasons, Scheffler arrives in Florida eager to continue his impressive run in the Sunshine State.

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Golf Tournament Information

Date March 6-9 Venue Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge Location Bay Hill, Florida Reigning Champion Scottie Scheffler

How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational Online

In the United States, linear TV coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be available on the Golf Channel and NBC.

For those who prefer to stream the tournament, Peacock will provide live coverage online.

Additionally, ESPN Plus offers an enhanced viewing experience with its PGA Tour Live coverage. Subscribers can enjoy in-depth access, including marquee groups, featured groups, select key holes, and the main event broadcast.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV Schedule

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational kicks off on Thursday, March 6, and runs through Sunday, March 9. Here's the full TV schedule for the tournament (times in ET):

Date Golf Channel / NBC Sports App NBC / Peacock ESPN Plus Thursday, March 6 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm (Golf Channel) N/A 7:30 am - 6:00 pm Friday, March 7 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm (Golf Channel) N/A 7:30 am - 6:00 pm Saturday, March 8 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm (Golf Channel) 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm (NBC, Peacock) 8:00 am - 6:00 pm Sunday, March 9 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm (Golf Channel) 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm (NBC, Peacock) 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Who is playing in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Although Tiger Woods' much-anticipated return to the event has not come to fruition, fans can still look forward to the presence of Xander Schauffele, who has recently recovered and is among 47 of the top 50 golfers on the PGA Tour set to compete in Orlando.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, is the frontrunner to don the prestigious red cardigan sweater on Sunday, with Rory McIlroy close behind as a top contender.

Here's the complete field for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational: