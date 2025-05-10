How to Watch Arlington Renegades vs Michigan Panthers: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arlington Renegades vs Michigan Panthers UFL game.

The Michigan Panthers (4-2) head south to Choctaw Stadium this weekend for a crucial Week 7 showdown against the Arlington Renegades (3-3), with major playoff implications on the line in the United Football League.

Michigan enters this one fresh off a resounding bounce-back performance, having taken care of business against the DC Defenders following a tough loss to St. Louis. Now tied with Birmingham atop the USFL standings, the Panthers will look to grab sole possession of first place when they hit the field Saturday.

The Renegades, on the other hand, have hit a rough patch. After edging St. Louis in a hard-fought win, Arlington has dropped two straight and finds itself sitting third in the XFL Division standings. They trail both DC and St. Louis by a single game and will look to pull even with a statement victory at home.

Arlington Renegades vs Michigan Panthers: Date & kickoff time

The Renegades will take on the Panthers in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

When Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT Venue Choctaw Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Arlington Renegades vs Michigan Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Arlington Renegades vs Michigan Panthers Team News & Key Players

Arlington Renegades team news

Arlington counters with one of the league’s most dynamic aerial attacks, led by seasoned signal-caller Luis Perez, the reigning XFL Championship MVP. Through five games, Perez has thrown for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns, placing him second among all UFL quarterbacks in passing yardage.

Perez has built strong rapport with key targets Deontay Burnett and Sal Cannella, frequently hitting them for chunk gains and timely touchdowns. Burnett has hauled in 15 passes for 190 yards and two scores, while explosive options like Javonta Payton and South Canelo have capitalized on creative play designs and trick plays to stretch the field. On the ground, Dae Dae Hunter has chipped in with 220 yards and a touchdown across six games.

Michigan Panthers team news

Quarterback Bryce Perkins has been a spark plug for Michigan’s offense, proving to be a serious dual-threat problem for defenses. He was electric against DC, racking up 76 rushing yards and accounting for three total touchdowns. Running back Toa Taua shouldered the ground game, grinding out 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Meanwhile, Nate McCrary has been a steady contributor out of the backfield all season, totalling 228 yards and a pair of scores while averaging 3.5 yards per carry.