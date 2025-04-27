How to Watch Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders UFL game.

The DC Defenders (3-1) and the Arlington Renegades (3-1) are set to square off Sunday afternoon in a crucial XFL Conference matchup at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Defenders are looking to bounce back after a rough 24-18 home loss where their offense went ice-cold, failing to put points on the board in both the first and fourth quarters. DC struggled mightily in the red zone, punching in just one touchdown on three trips inside the 20-yard line — a costly inefficiency that ultimately sealed their fate.

Meanwhile, the Renegades are riding high after dismantling the Memphis Showboats 27-9 last week. Arlington took command in the second half, tacking on 13 points over the final two quarters to pull away and lock up the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arlington Renegades vs. the DC Defenders UFL game.

Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders: Date & kickoff time

The Renegades will take on the DC Defenders in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

When Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Choctaw Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders Team News & Key Players

Arlington Renegades team news

As for the Renegades, quarterback Luis Perez steered the ship last game, throwing for 149 yards and a touchdown in their victory over St. Louis. Though Arlington has experimented with Holton Ahlers and even tight end Seth Green taking snaps, when it’s crunch time, Perez, a seasoned 30-year-old veteran of multiple pro leagues, remains their man under centre. Much like Ta’amu, Perez has never thrown an NFL pass but has logged plenty of time on practice squads. This season, he’s averaging 183 passing yards per game with an even two-to-two touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s not a major rushing threat, averaging just 6.3 yards on the ground per contest.

The Renegades’ rushing attack is led by Kalen Ballage, a former NFL back who’s posted 197 yards and a touchdown so far. In the passing game, tight end Sal Canella leads the way with 16 receptions for 171 yards, while wideout Isaiah Winstead, a 6’3" target has added another 16 catches for 135 yards. On defense, Chris Odom has been a force off the edge, tallying three sacks to pace the team.

DC Defenders team news

In his latest outing, Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for 299 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome San Antonio. A journeyman by trade, Ta’amu has spent time with five different NFL practice squads without cracking a regular-season roster. Now leading DC’s offense, the Ole Miss product is averaging 226.3 passing yards per game, posting six touchdowns against three interceptions. He doesn’t lean on his legs much, contributing just 22 rushing yards per outing. The ground game is spearheaded by Abram Smith (184 yards) and Deon Jackson (144 yards), though neither has found the end zone this season. Ta'amu owns the team’s lone rushing touchdown, courtesy of a QB sneak.

Through the air, 5'8" receiver Chris Rowland has emerged as Ta'amu’s go-to target, hauling in 15 catches for 190 yards and a score. Ty Scott had been a key weapon as well, racking up 205 yards and a touchdown across 12 catches, but he’s currently sidelined with an injury. On the defensive side, Derick Roberson has been a standout, recording three sacks and ten tackles so far this season.