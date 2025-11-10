How to watch Arkansas vs Central Arkansas NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arkansas Razorbacks women’s basketball team (2-0) aims to keep its perfect start intact on Monday night when it welcomes Central Arkansas (1-1) to Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks are riding high after a dominant 101-49 victory over Arkansas–Pine Bluff, pushing their record to 2-0 to open the 2025–26 campaign. Meanwhile, the Sugar Bears enter the matchup fresh off a confidence-boosting home win, having cruised past Lyon College 115-43 on Friday at the Farris Center.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Central Arkansas NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas vs Central Arkansas: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will face off against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in an exciting college basketball game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas .

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas vs Central Arkansas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Arkansas and Central Arkansas live on SEC Network and Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Arkansas vs Central Arkansas team news & key performers

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Junior Jenna Lawrence stole the spotlight with a career-best 26 points, knocking down five triples in Arkansas’ rout of Arkansas–Pine Bluff. Freshman Bonnie Deas made her presence felt as well, recording her first collegiate double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while also pacing the team with six assists.

The Razorbacks’ 15 made three-pointers marked their highest single-game total since the 2021–22 season, when they matched that number against Alabama on Jan. 20, 2022.

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears team news

It was a balanced offensive display for the Sugar Bears on Friday, as 12 different players found the scoresheet, highlighted by Cheyanne Kemp’s career-best 22 points. Kemp was one of five Central Arkansas players to notch double figures, while the team caught fire from deep, draining 15 threes on 42% shooting.

The last meeting between Central Arkansas and Arkansas came during the 2024–25 season, when the Sugar Bears put up a strong 70-point effort in a loss to the Razorbacks, their highest scoring output ever against the Fayetteville side. In that contest, Bree Stephens chipped in 13 points to lead the way offensively.