How to watch today's Arkansas State vs. James Madison NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas State vs. James Madison NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

James Madison is gearing up for its third straight appearance in the Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship final, where it will square off against second-seeded Arkansas State on Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Dukes are no strangers to the big stage, making their 21st conference title game appearance with an even 10-10 (.500) record in championship matchups.

JMU booked its spot in the final with a dominant 89-65 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Coastal Carolina on Sunday. The Dukes delivered a season-best shooting performance, hitting 54.5 percent (36-of-66) from the floor, while five players reached double figures. They overpowered the Chanticleers with 48 points in the paint and a strong showing from the reserves, who contributed 27 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State punched its ticket with an 81-66 win over Troy, led by Kennedie Montue, who dropped a team-high 21 points.

Arkansas State vs James Madison: Date and tip-off time

The Razorbacks and the Dukes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Date Monday, March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Pensacola Bay Center Location Pensacola, Florida

How to watch Arkansas State vs James Madison on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Razorbacks and the Dukes on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Arkansas State Razorbacks team news & key performers

Projected to finish near the bottom of the standings, Arkansas State defied expectations by defeating Troy to punch its ticket to the Sun Belt Championship.

Kennedie Montue delivered a standout performance for the Red Wolves, racking up 21 points and pulling down eight rebounds. She had solid support, with Crislyn Rose adding 14 points and Zyion Shannon contributing 13 to round out a trio of double-digit scorers.

James Madison Dukes news & key performers

For JMU, Peyton McDaniel spearheaded the charge with a game-leading 24 points and 12 rebounds, securing her 13th double-double of the season. She also matched her career high with three assists. Ashanti Barnes chipped in 14 points along with a game-best five assists, while Annalicia Goodman provided a spark off the bench with a season-high 13 points. Jamia Hazell and Ro Scott combined for 11 points apiece, knocking down 9-of-17 (.529) from the floor. Kseniia Kozlova added eight points and a team-leading three steals to round out the effort.