How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The 2025 MLB slate rolls on Tuesday, April 22, with all 30 teams in action, including an intriguing interleague clash at Chase Field between the Tampa Bay Rays (9-13) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (13-9).

Tampa Bay came out of the gates in solid form, notching early series wins over the Rockies and Pirates on home turf. But that early momentum has fizzled, with the Rays managing just one win in their last six outings as they try to regain their footing in the competitive American League.

Arizona, on the other hand, has found its rhythm despite missing a key piece in second baseman Ketel Marte, who remains sidelined with a hamstring strain. The D-backs have shrugged off that setback by winning three of their last four series, going 8-4 during that stretch. Marte, before the injury, was scorching at the plate, posting a .346/.469/.462 slash line across 26 at-bats in his first eight appearances of the year.

Local TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2