How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Luis Arraez and the San Diego Padres will be looking to get back in the win column when they open a weekend set against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The San Diego Padres missed a golden opportunity to pull level atop the NL West standings after falling short in the decisive game of their three-game series against the Dodgers on Wednesday night at Petco Park. With that loss, the Padres slipped to 38-29 on the season, holding third place in the division and sitting two games back of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks last took the field Wednesday afternoon, where they closed out a strong series at home with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Arizona's bats were steady, producing 10 hits in 33 at-bats while drawing one walk and striking out five times.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

National: FOX

FOX Local TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Saturday, June 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Geraldo Perdomo has been a steady contributor as well, hitting .264 with 15 doubles, seven long balls and 38 walks. His run production ranks him 13th across the league in RBIs. Josh Naylor enters the weekend swinging one of the hottest bats on the team. He’s hitting .302 on the season and is batting .450 over his last five contests with two doubles, a homer, two walks and six runs driven in. Veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez has provided the bulk of the power with a team-best 19 homers and 52 RBIs.

Opposing him will be Arizona ace Zac Gallen, who’s set to make his 15th start of the year. It’s been a rocky campaign for the righty by his standards, Gallen comes in with a 4-8 record, a bloated 5.15 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP across 80.1 innings. He’s struck out 75 while walking 36 and will look to regain his rhythm against a surging San Diego lineup.

San Diego Padres team news

San Diego will send right-hander Ryan Bergert to the mound on Saturday, making just his seventh major league appearance and third career start. The 24-year-old has impressed in limited action, carrying a 1-0 record with a sharp 1.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 14.1 innings. He’s issued six free passes and fanned eight hitters over that span, showcasing early command and poise.

Offensively, Manny Machado has been the engine for San Diego, leading the team in both batting average (.320) and RBIs (39). His numbers slot him 53rd in home runs and 33rd in RBIs leaguewide. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the club’s biggest home run threat with 13 on the year, which places him 21st in the majors. Luis Arraez continues to be a key piece in the lineup, hitting .278 with 15 doubles, three triples and three homers. Gavin Sheets has also contributed with a team-high 39 RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Series info and probable pitchers

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 15 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Merrill Kelly Starting Pitcher (Padres) Nick Pivetta TV Channel ARID and SDPA Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record