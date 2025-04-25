How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the Atlanta Braves to Chase Field on Friday night, April 25, at 9:40 p.m. ET, as they open a three-game set under the desert lights.

The Braves have managed to flip the script after a shaky start to the season, stringing together four wins in their last five outings. That includes a series win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, giving them some much-needed momentum before heading west.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are caught in an early-season slugfest within the National League West, a division stacked with parity. Heading into their Thursday series finale against Tampa Bay, Arizona sits at 14-10, yet finds itself in fourth place, highlighting just how competitive the NL West has been.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSSO