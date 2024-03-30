How to watch today’s Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers.

The thrilling NHL clash between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers is set to take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Mullett Arena.

The Arizona Coyotes have an overall record of 31-37-5. They have a record of 20-17-0 at home, which is slightly good. Notably, they have had a tough time (10-19-5), when they got more penalties than their opponents.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers have a strong overall record of 49-20-4, including a good away record of 23-11-4. They have shown how good they are with a 22-11-0 record in games where they score one or more power-play goals.

This match on Saturday will be the second time, these two teams have played each other this season. The Rangers won the first game 2-1 this season against the Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Arizona Coyotes will face off against the New York Rangers in a high-voltage NHL match on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET. The action will take place at Mullett Arena, in Tempe, Arizona.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 PT Arena Mullett Arena Location Tempe, Arizona

How to watch the NHL match Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can watch the highly anticipated NHL match between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers on MSG and ESPN+.

Additionally, fans can tune into SCRIPPS to catch the NHL clash between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers.

Plans for ESPN+ start from $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Team News

Arizona Coyotes Team News

The Arizona Coyotes will play against the New York Rangers without Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton.

Boyd is out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, and Hayton is out with a lower-body injury. Their absences will hamper the team's lineup as they made important contributions to the team.

Even, so the team will be counting on its best players, like Clayton Keller and Nick Bjugstad, to step up, and fill in the void in the team's lineup.

The skills and knowledge of Keller and Bjugstad will be helpful for the Coyotes as they get ready for the thrilling clash against the Rangers.

New York Rangers Team News

The New York Rangers will be without a few important players against the Coyotes due to a string of injuries.

Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba are both out with injuries to their lower bodies, which will make it harder for the Rangers to defend against the Coyotes.

The team will also miss Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil for the rest of the season, which will make their lineup even worse.

Wheeler's loss will be felt on both ends of the ice because he is a leader and can score goals. Chytil's loss takes away another offensive threat from the Rangers.

Even, with these losses, the Rangers will hope that their depth and strength will help them overcome these absences and get themselves in a better position in the clash against the Coyotes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers in NHL matches: