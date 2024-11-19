How to watch today's Argentina vs Peru World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Argentina and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning world champions Argentina will aim to get back on track when they host Peru in their next 2026 World Cup qualification clash on Tuesday night.

In their recent encounter with Paraguay, Lautaro Martinez struck early, finding the net in the 11th minute to put Argentina ahead. However, the hosts mounted a comeback, handing the Albiceleste a 2-1 defeat and marking Argentina's third loss in this qualification campaign.

Peru, meanwhile, head into this fixture following a scoreless stalemate against Chile. That result keeps them in ninth place on the table, with just seven points accumulated from 11 matches. Their campaign so far includes one victory, four draws, and six defeats, leaving them desperate to turn their fortunes around.

How to watch Argentina vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Argentina vs Peru kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday, November 19, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Argentina will have to cope without the services of Cristian Romero for Tuesday's encounter, as the Tottenham Hotspur defender is sidelined with the foot injury that forced him off during their loss to Paraguay.

Adding to their defensive concerns, Lisandro Martínez of Manchester United withdrew from the squad due to ongoing issues with his hip and back. As a result, Leonardo Balerdi is poised to earn his fifth international cap, likely partnering Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of the defense. Despite these setbacks, no significant changes are anticipated elsewhere, with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho expected to remain an option off the bench.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is set to make his 191st appearance for the Albiceleste, while Julian Alvarez, deployed on the wing, will look to add to his tally of 11 international goals.

Peru team news

On Peru's side, no new injuries emerged from their recent draw with Chile, meaning they might stick with the same starting lineup. Veteran striker Paolo Guerrero, who earned his 123rd cap at the age of 40 last time out, will undergo a fitness assessment, while Gianluca Lapadula remains a contender for a starting spot.

Luis Advincula is expected to continue in a wing-back role, while Sergio Pena is likely to retain his place in midfield after being substituted against Chile for tactical reasons rather than injury concerns.

