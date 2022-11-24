WATCH: Angry De Bruyne tells Alderweireld to go away as team-mates celebrate Batshuayi goal
- Batshuayi goal enough in 1-0 win
- De Bruyne didn't celebrate, approached Martinez
- Alderweireld tried to intervene but dismissed
WHAT HAPPENED? While the rest of the team were off celebrating Batshuayi's opener, De Bruyne could be seen complaining to coach Roberto Martinez. It was at that point that Alderweireld appeared to try and separate the midfielder from his manager, but the Manchester City man told the defender where to go.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Batshuayi's goal just on the stroke of half-time was enough to see off a plucky Canada side who will still be rueing their missed chances. De Bruyne's mood didn't appear to improve much after the final whistle, though, when he questioned why he was awarded man of the match. The result leaves Belgium top of Group F, after Morocco and Croatia played out an uneventful 0-0 draw earlier in the day.
WHAT NEXT FOR BELGIUM? The Red Devils take on Morocco in their next group match on Sunday, knowing a win will see them through to the round of 16.
