How to Watch The American Contender Regional - Central Finals: Live Stream Rodeo, TV Channel

The American Contender Tournament's Central Regional Finals heads to Tulsa Expo in Oklahoma for an exciting night of rodeo competition on Friday, February 15, 2025.
Event Details
Date
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Tulsa Expo
Location
Tulsa, Oklahoma
TV Channel
Fox Sports 1
Live Stream
Fubo
Competition Format
The top rodeo athletes will compete across eight traditional disciplines:
- Barrel Racing
- Breakaway Roping
- Steer Wrestling
- Team Roping
- Tie Down Roping
- Bareback Riding
- Saddle Bronc
- Bull Riding
What's at Stake
The top 5 Contenders from the Central Region will advance to compete at The American Contender Finals. Athletes are competing for their share of nearly $1 million in guaranteed prize money at the Regional Finals level. Winners who advance through the tournament could ultimately compete for life-changing money at The American Rodeo Championship Weekend at Globe Life Field on April 11-12, 2025.
How to Watch
Fox Sports 1 will broadcast all the action live as part of Teton Ridge's groundbreaking multi-year broadcast agreement. This marks the first time The American Rodeo Regional Finals will be televised live. Viewers can witness both professional athletes and everyday cowboys and cowgirls compete in this unique open-format competition.
