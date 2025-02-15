How to Watch The American Contender Regional - Central Finals: Live Stream Rodeo, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Team Finland vs. Team Sweden, 4 Nations Face-Off.

The American Contender Tournament's Central Regional Finals heads to Tulsa Expo in Oklahoma for an exciting night of rodeo competition on Friday, February 15, 2025.

Event Details

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Tulsa Expo Location Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Competition Format

The top rodeo athletes will compete across eight traditional disciplines:

Barrel Racing

Breakaway Roping

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Tie Down Roping

Bareback Riding

Saddle Bronc

Bull Riding

What's at Stake

The top 5 Contenders from the Central Region will advance to compete at The American Contender Finals. Athletes are competing for their share of nearly $1 million in guaranteed prize money at the Regional Finals level. Winners who advance through the tournament could ultimately compete for life-changing money at The American Rodeo Championship Weekend at Globe Life Field on April 11-12, 2025.

How to Watch

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast all the action live as part of Teton Ridge's groundbreaking multi-year broadcast agreement. This marks the first time The American Rodeo Regional Finals will be televised live. Viewers can witness both professional athletes and everyday cowboys and cowgirls compete in this unique open-format competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.