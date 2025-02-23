How to Watch Ambetter Health 400: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400, the second race of the 2025 season following the prestigious Daytona 500.

Race Details

Date Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Atlanta Motor Speedway Location Hampton, GA TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Information

Distance: 400 miles (260 laps)

Track Length: 1.54-mile quad-oval

Stages:

Stage 1: 80 laps

Stage 2: 85 laps

Final Stage: 95 laps

How to Watch

The race will be broadcast live on FOX with Mike Joy handling play-by-play duties alongside analysts Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will provide pit road coverage throughout the event.

What to Expect

Atlanta Motor Speedway's reconfigured layout, which debuted in 2022, continues to produce superspeedway-style racing with high speeds and intense pack racing. The 28-degree banking in the corners and wider racing surface creates multiple grooves for drivers to utilize, often resulting in three and four-wide racing.

Defending race winner Ryan Blaney returns as one of the favorites, alongside recent Daytona 500 champion and other superspeedway specialists. The race marks the second event of NASCAR's 75th anniversary season and is expected to draw a large crowd to the Georgia facility.

Pre-race coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with NASCAR RaceDay on FOX, featuring detailed analysis, driver interviews, and last-minute predictions before the green flag drops at 3:00 PM ET.

