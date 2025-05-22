How to watch the EURO U17 match between Albania U17 and Germany U17, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will be desperate to get off the mark when they face Albania at the Elbasan Arena on Thursday in the UEFA U-17 European Championship.

The young Germans had a nightmare start, suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to France in their opener — a far cry from their dominant form in qualifying, where they went unbeaten in six games, registering four wins and two draws. They finished second in the opening group stage before topping their elite round group, racking up seven points in both phases. Touted as one of the tournament favorites, Germany now find themselves on thin ice and must deliver in this clash.

Hosts Albania, who are making their U17 Euro debut this summer, were thrashed 4-0 by a lively Portugal outfit and will likely be up against it again, given the clear gulf in class between the two squads. Anything other than a convincing German response would be a shock.

How to watch Albania U17 vs Germany U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U17 Championship match between Albania and Germany will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Albania U17 vs Germany U17 kick-off time

The Euro U17 Championship match between Albania and Germany will be played at the Elbasan Arena in Elbasan, Albania.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Thursday, May 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Albania U17 team news

Albania’s hopes will rest heavily on the shoulders of Gabriel Kulla, the prolific Sassuolo frontman who’s been in red-hot form this season with 16 goals in 23 matches at U-17 level. He's also hit double digits for his country, notching 12 goals in just 13 appearances. Twin forwards Arman and Dajan Durmisi could also be handed opportunities after a lacklustre showing from the starting attackers in their opener.

Germany U17 team news

Germany, meanwhile, are back on the big stage after missing out entirely in 2024, failing to defend the crown they lifted in 2023. Keep an eye on Mussa Kaba, the towering Borussia Dortmund midfielder standing at 6ft 4in — a physical presence who dominated the UEFA Youth League this season.

But the real headliner is Lennart Karl. The Bayern Munich wonderkid has been on a tear, smashing in 34 goals across 29 matches at U-17 and U-19 levels. With seven goals in 10 outings for Germany's U-17s, his wand of a left foot could be the difference-maker again. Mussa Kaba is suspended for this game, having picked up a straight red last time out.

