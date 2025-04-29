How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale AFC Champions League semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr FC and Kawasaki Frontale, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.

Al Nassr and Kawasaki Frontale are set to meet for the first time in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League semi-final. Al Nassr, one of three Saudi Pro League sides in the last four, enter the tie as favorites, boasting a strong attacking lineup and impressive recent form.

Kawasaki Frontale, making their historic first appearance at this stage, arrive after a dramatic extra-time win and will look to upset the odds with their entertaining, high-tempo style.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Nassr FC vs Kawasaki Frontale kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr, managed by Stefano Pioli, come into this semi-final on the back of a commanding 4-1 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos in the quarter-finals, with Jhon Duran scoring twice and Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo also finding the net.

The team is unbeaten in the AFC Champions League this season and has won three of its last four matches in all competitions, underlining their excellent form. Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, continues to be a talismanic presence, having scored his eighth goal of the tournament and his 33rd of the season in all competitions.

With Duran’s January arrival adding further firepower, Al Nassr’s attack looks formidable, and the team is focused on reaching their first-ever continental final.

Kawasaki Frontale team news

Kawasaki Frontale secured their semi-final spot with a dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Al Sadd, thanks to Yasuto Wakizaka’s decisive goal. The Japanese side, led by Shigetoshi Hasebe, twice took the lead during regular time through Erison and Marcinho, only to be pegged back each time before Wakizaka sealed their progress in the 98th minute.

Kawasaki’s recent form is solid, with three wins in their last four AFC Champions League matches, and they have suffered just one loss in the competition so far. The team is known for its entertaining, attacking style and will look to carry that momentum into their first-ever Champions League semi-final appearance, despite being considered underdogs against Al Nassr.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links