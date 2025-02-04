How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Persepolis AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and Persepolis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Persepolis in the penultimate round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday.

Hilal are unbeaten in their six games so far and are joint top of the table with Al Ahli. They cannot afford to drop points in the last two games but that shouldn't be a challenging task, given Persepolis' form.

The visitors have only managed to win one game so far in the group stage and will struggle to challenge Al Hilal.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Persepolis online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Hilal vs Persepolis kick-off time

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Al Hilal will be without Yasser Al-Shahrani, Renan Lodi, and Ali Al-Bulayhi for their upcoming match due to injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic remains a doubt as he continues to work on his fitness.

Persepolis team news

Persepolis will be without their captain Alishah for this important clash against Al Hilal.

Vahid Amiri, Oston Urunov, Ayoub El Amloud and Milad Sarlak will also miss out due to injuries.

They will be hoping to spring a surprise with the result and return home with at least a point.

