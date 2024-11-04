How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Hilal and Esteghlal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will return to AFC Champions League action on Monday, facing Iranian side Esteghlal at the KINGDOM ARENA.

Al-Hilal extended their unbeaten streak to 16 games this season following a draw with Al-Nassr, though it did put an end to their impressive 14-game winning streak. Jorge Jesus' squad will look to get back to winning form as they play in front of their home crowd.

On the other hand, Esteghlal kicked off their continental campaign with a solid 3-0 victory over Al Gharafa on matchday one. However, the Blue Boys have struggled since, suffering back-to-back defeats in their recent outings.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Esteghlal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the AFC Champions League match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Al Hilal vs Esteghlal kick-off time

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue: KINGDOM ARENA

The match will be played at the KINGDOM ARENA on Monday, November 4, 2024, with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar, who missed the recent Riyadh derby as he wasn't registered in the Saudi Pro League at the start of the season while recovering from an ACL injury, is set to make his return to the starting lineup for this AFC Champions League clash.

Meanwhile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who netted a late equalizer in the 1-1 tie with Al-Nassr, continues to make a difference for Al Hilal across all areas of the field, excelling in his role as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder.

Al Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic; Neymar, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Yami Defenders: Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, Cancelo, Al-Harbi, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami Midfielders: Al-Ghannam, Neves, Al-Qahtani, N. Al-Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari Forwards: Mitrovic, Leonardo, Malcom, Al-Hamdan

Esteghlal team news

Esteghlal will face Monday's match without Mehdi Mehdipour and defender Abolfazl Jalali, who are sidelined with cruciate ligament and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Imam Salimi also remains unavailable after picking up an injury in September's fixture against Al-Sadd, while playmaker Arash Rezavand is currently on the mend from a knee problem.

Esteghlal possible XI: Khaledabadi; Moradmand, Silva, Fallah: Rezaeian, Kakuta, N'Dong, Zakipour; Eslami, Mohammadi, Blanco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hossein Hosseini, Khaledabadi, Nikpour Defenders: Cheshmi, Silva, Jalali, Hossein Moradmand, Salimi, Fallah, Zakipour Midfielders: Kakuta, Masharipov, Rezaeian, N'Dong, Mehdipour, Rezavand, Niknafs, Saadavi, Sharafi, Bahraminejad, Zamani Forwards: Mohammadi, Blanco, Ramezani, Hossein Eslami, Sadeghi, Koushki, Mardomi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 09/13/21 Esteghlal FC 0-2 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 04/23/19 Al-Hilal 1-0 Esteghlal FC AFC Champions League 04/08/19 Esteghlal FC 2-1 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 04/16/18 Al-Hilal 0-1 Esteghlal FC AFC Champions League 02/20/18 Esteghlal FC 1-0 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League

